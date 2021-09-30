Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 4.6%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 3,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $749.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

