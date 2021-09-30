Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 4.6%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 3,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $749.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.53.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
