Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $749.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

