Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Trading Down 0.4%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 30,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,199% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

LNDAF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $2.15 price target on Línea Directa Aseguradora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

