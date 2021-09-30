Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

