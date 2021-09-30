Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $2.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,439,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,481 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 424.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,019,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,227,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

