Lobstex Price Down 2% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $733,129.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,557,202 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

