Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $375.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $400.00.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.03.

LMT stock opened at $350.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

