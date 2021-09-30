Loews Corp Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

