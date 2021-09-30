Loews Corp Has $10.50 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Loews Corp cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $164.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,782. The company has a market capitalization of $492.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

