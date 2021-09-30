Loews Corp Sells 326 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Loews Corp lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,590 shares of company stock worth $47,305,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

NYSE:FND traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.85. 7,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,109. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.