LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOGC. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $4.55 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

