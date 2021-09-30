Loop Capital Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $65.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

BJ stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

