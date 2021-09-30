LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

NYSE:LXU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $304.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.48.

LSB Industries’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.