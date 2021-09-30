Lua Token Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

