Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.70. The stock had a trading volume of 790,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.62 and its 200-day moving average is $359.49. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.