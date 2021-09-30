M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $724.58

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 724.58 ($9.47) and traded as high as GBX 809.91 ($10.58). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 66,120 shares trading hands.

MPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a market cap of £431.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 735.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 724.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

