Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $225.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

