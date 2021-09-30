Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 112,542 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 112,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLI opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.97.

HOLI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

