Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after buying an additional 1,132,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,453,000 after acquiring an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

