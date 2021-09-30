Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

