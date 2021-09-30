Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,287 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.08. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,293 shares of company stock valued at $62,856,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.