Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 899 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 184,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

