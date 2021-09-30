Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,715 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $55,178,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 151.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after buying an additional 501,336 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $566,899. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

