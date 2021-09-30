Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN)

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

