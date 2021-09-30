Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up approximately 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.66% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $27,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $93,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.93. 1,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,112. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.04.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.