Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.65

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $6.77. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 911 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MJDLF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

