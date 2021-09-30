Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $270.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
