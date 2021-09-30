Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $270.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

