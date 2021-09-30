Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

MTNB opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.64. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 931,447 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 94,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 144,585 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.