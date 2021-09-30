Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Matthews International has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $428.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 97.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 264,207 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $7,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Matthews International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.