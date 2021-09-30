Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.15% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$809.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.37. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.48 and a 52 week high of C$7.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

