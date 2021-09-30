Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) Insider Acquires A$82,138.16 in Stock

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) insider Michelle Clarke purchased 78,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,138.16 ($58,670.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.89.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Mayfield Childcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mayfield Childcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Mayfield Childcare Limited provides long day childcare services in Victoria, Australia. The company operates 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern East, Australia.

