McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.970-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.27 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.97-3.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

