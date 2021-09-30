MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 150886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LABS shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$69.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

