Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $212,000 Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 16.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 47.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.