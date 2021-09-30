Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,806 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 53.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,587,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $17,725,650 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

