Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $238,000 Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

