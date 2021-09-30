Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,242. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

