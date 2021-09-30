Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $22.01

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $22.98. Meritor shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Meritor by 16.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritor by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Meritor by 92,942.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

