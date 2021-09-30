Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $21.81. Merus shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

