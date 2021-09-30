Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report sales of $34.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $31.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $155.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $164.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MLAB stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.36. 13,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.10. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $325.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,651.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total value of $203,169.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

