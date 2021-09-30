Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)’s share price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

About Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

