Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.86. 7,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. Methanex has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Methanex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.