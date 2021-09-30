Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $925.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce $925.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $930.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.83.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded down $31.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,377.36. 163,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,789. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $959.60 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,528.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,373.22.

Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

