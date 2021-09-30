Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $22,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of 260.82 and a beta of 1.58. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

