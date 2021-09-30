Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

