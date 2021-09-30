MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $596.72 and last traded at $590.73. Approximately 2,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 857,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $566.32.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $660.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total value of $7,334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.