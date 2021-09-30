Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on October 29th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.