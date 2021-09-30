MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $3.09 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $33.34 million and approximately $405,670.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $3.09 or 0.00007078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00376639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.27 or 0.00888343 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,778,827 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.