Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 119.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 400,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 25.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 622,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 198.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

