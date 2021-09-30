Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.34% of LendingTree worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 22.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter worth $8,751,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in LendingTree by 466.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -202.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.56. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

